$7.79 Billion in Sales Expected for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report sales of $7.79 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Philip Morris International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.61 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.99 billion. Philip Morris International reported sales of $6.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International will report full year sales of $31.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $30.86 billion to $31.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $33.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.78 billion to $33.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Philip Morris International.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 85.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.62.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total value of $977,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $170,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,370 shares of company stock worth $4,135,557. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,724,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,591,000 after buying an additional 52,280 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 169.6% in the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 14,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 9,288 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 53,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after buying an additional 6,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 87,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,720,000 after buying an additional 35,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM stock opened at $97.90 on Friday. Philip Morris International has a 52-week low of $68.37 and a 52-week high of $98.62. The company has a market capitalization of $152.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.31.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

