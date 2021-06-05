$54.97 Million in Sales Expected for TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) will announce $54.97 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for TriState Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $54.72 million and the highest estimate coming in at $55.20 million. TriState Capital posted sales of $46.48 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriState Capital will report full-year sales of $226.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $226.00 million to $227.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $267.87 million, with estimates ranging from $263.00 million to $273.22 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover TriState Capital.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 18.50%. The company had revenue of $52.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.83 million.

TSC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of TriState Capital from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush lowered TriState Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. DA Davidson cut TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on TriState Capital from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TriState Capital by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 32,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSC traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.07. 80,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,857. TriState Capital has a one year low of $12.09 and a one year high of $26.42. The firm has a market cap of $764.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.19.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

