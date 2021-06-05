4,600 Shares in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Bought by Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC

Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FLOT. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 61.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $60,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.79 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.77.

