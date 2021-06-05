4,219 Shares in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Acquired by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Abiomed by 4.1% during the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its stake in Abiomed by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Abiomed by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Abiomed by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Abiomed by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ABMD opened at $289.51 on Friday. Abiomed, Inc. has a twelve month low of $234.00 and a twelve month high of $387.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $306.40. The company has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.72, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.29.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. Abiomed had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $241.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Abiomed Company Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

