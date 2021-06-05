$4.96 Billion in Sales Expected for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) to post sales of $4.96 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Whirlpool’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.58 billion and the highest is $5.30 billion. Whirlpool reported sales of $4.04 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Whirlpool will report full year sales of $21.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.65 billion to $21.90 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $21.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.72 billion to $22.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Whirlpool.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $1.82. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.82 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on WHR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Whirlpool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.14.

In related news, EVP Gilles Morel sold 5,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.23, for a total value of $1,221,809.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,847.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 64,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.40, for a total transaction of $15,319,192.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 223,441 shares of company stock worth $53,361,469 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WHR traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $233.54. 499,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 700,352. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $236.81. Whirlpool has a 52 week low of $116.57 and a 52 week high of $257.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is 30.19%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Whirlpool (WHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.