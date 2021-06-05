3,200 Shares in Altimeter Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGC) Purchased by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Altimeter Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGC) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Altimeter Growth in the fourth quarter worth about $193,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Altimeter Growth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,144,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Altimeter Growth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,173,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.51% of the company’s stock.

AGC opened at $11.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.37. Altimeter Growth Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.79 and a twelve month high of $18.11.

Altimeter Growth Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Altimeter Growth Corp. was founded in in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

