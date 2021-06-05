$3.94 Billion in Sales Expected for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 5th, 2021

Brokerages expect Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) to report $3.94 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.46 billion to $4.25 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle posted sales of $3.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will report full-year sales of $17.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.16 billion to $18.17 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $18.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.31 billion to $19.79 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Jones Lang LaSalle.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.44. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JLL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.00.

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, Chairman Jeff A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.41, for a total value of $520,230.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,513,695.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

JLL stock traded down $3.93 on Friday, reaching $202.53. 207,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,611. The company has a fifty day moving average of $190.43. Jones Lang LaSalle has a twelve month low of $87.67 and a twelve month high of $211.59. The company has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL)

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.