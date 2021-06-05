$3.94 Billion in Sales Expected for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) to report $3.94 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.46 billion to $4.25 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle posted sales of $3.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will report full-year sales of $17.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.16 billion to $18.17 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $18.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.31 billion to $19.79 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Jones Lang LaSalle.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.44. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JLL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.00.

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, Chairman Jeff A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.41, for a total value of $520,230.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,513,695.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

JLL stock traded down $3.93 on Friday, reaching $202.53. 207,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,611. The company has a fifty day moving average of $190.43. Jones Lang LaSalle has a twelve month low of $87.67 and a twelve month high of $211.59. The company has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

