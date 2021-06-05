$3.51 Billion in Sales Expected for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) will report sales of $3.51 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.59 billion and the lowest is $3.31 billion. Illinois Tool Works reported sales of $2.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will report full-year sales of $14.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.29 billion to $14.41 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $15.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.52 billion to $15.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Illinois Tool Works.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 78.80%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.73.

Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $235.81. The company had a trading volume of 556,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,378. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Illinois Tool Works has a one year low of $160.34 and a one year high of $242.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $229.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 65.14%.

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total transaction of $1,618,522.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,470,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITW. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

