$3.17 EPS Expected for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 5th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) will announce earnings of $3.17 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for L3Harris Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.10 and the highest is $3.28. L3Harris Technologies posted earnings per share of $2.83 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will report full-year earnings of $13.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.75 to $13.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $14.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.00 to $14.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for L3Harris Technologies.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.26. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LHX shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.21.

Shares of NYSE LHX traded up $2.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $222.75. The stock had a trading volume of 825,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,338. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. L3Harris Technologies has a 1-year low of $158.09 and a 1-year high of $223.87. The company has a market cap of $45.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $212.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 35.17%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on L3Harris Technologies (LHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX)

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.