$3.17 EPS Expected for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) will announce earnings of $3.17 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for L3Harris Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.10 and the highest is $3.28. L3Harris Technologies posted earnings per share of $2.83 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will report full-year earnings of $13.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.75 to $13.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $14.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.00 to $14.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for L3Harris Technologies.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.26. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LHX shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.21.

Shares of NYSE LHX traded up $2.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $222.75. The stock had a trading volume of 825,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,338. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. L3Harris Technologies has a 1-year low of $158.09 and a 1-year high of $223.87. The company has a market cap of $45.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $212.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 35.17%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

