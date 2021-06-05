2,849 Shares in China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) Acquired by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 427,193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,053,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 571.9% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 362,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,186,000 after purchasing an additional 308,889 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd boosted its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 138,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,045 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 760.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,182,000 after purchasing an additional 102,673 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in China Petroleum & Chemical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,219,000. 0.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNP. HSBC raised shares of China Petroleum & Chemical to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $51.71 to $61.98 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. China Petroleum & Chemical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.49.

China Petroleum & Chemical stock opened at $55.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. China Petroleum & Chemical Co. has a 1-year low of $38.18 and a 1-year high of $58.40.

China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $83.27 billion for the quarter. China Petroleum & Chemical had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 7.00%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that China Petroleum & Chemical Co. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.9844 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. China Petroleum & Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.79%.

China Petroleum & Chemical Company Profile

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

