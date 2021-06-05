2,760 Shares in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Acquired by Beck Mack & Oliver LLC

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,760 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 49.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1,136.4% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 544 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 96.8% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on EOG. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.40.

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total value of $644,483.02. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 121,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,061,402.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $740,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,830 shares of company stock valued at $2,096,666 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources stock opened at $87.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 874.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.87. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $87.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.65.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The business’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.01%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

