$271.20 Million in Sales Expected for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) to post $271.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Medpace’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $276.40 million and the lowest is $267.50 million. Medpace posted sales of $205.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medpace will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Medpace.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $260.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.48 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MEDP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist upped their price target on Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.20.

Medpace stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $169.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,189. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 40.09 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $169.99. Medpace has a 1-year low of $80.80 and a 1-year high of $196.12.

In other news, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,688,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.67, for a total value of $216,804.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,719,806.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,410 shares of company stock valued at $26,313,942 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Medpace by 48.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 72,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,834,000 after purchasing an additional 23,654 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Medpace by 13.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,177,000 after purchasing an additional 11,687 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in Medpace in the first quarter valued at about $255,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Medpace in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Medpace by 32.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 5,601 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

