$26.58 Million in Sales Expected for National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) to report $26.58 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for National CineMedia’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.90 million and the highest is $34.20 million. National CineMedia posted sales of $4.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 564.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that National CineMedia will report full-year sales of $198.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $168.60 million to $213.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $392.01 million, with estimates ranging from $366.60 million to $423.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for National CineMedia.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 million. The company’s revenue was down 91.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on NCMI. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Benchmark upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.45.

NASDAQ NCMI traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.86. 657,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 736,673. National CineMedia has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $6.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.86 million, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is currently -20.00%.

In related news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 22,000 shares of National CineMedia stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,647.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $42,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,742.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,030,718 shares of company stock worth $11,511,793. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCMI. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of National CineMedia by 18.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,787,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,736,000 after acquiring an additional 902,030 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the first quarter valued at about $3,394,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of National CineMedia by 119.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,374,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after purchasing an additional 747,717 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the first quarter valued at about $2,821,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the first quarter valued at about $2,028,000. 68.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

