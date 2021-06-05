208,932 Shares in UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 208,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in UWM Holdings Co. Class in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in UWM Holdings Co. Class in the first quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in UWM Holdings Co. Class in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in UWM Holdings Co. Class in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in UWM Holdings Co. Class in the first quarter worth about $90,000. 23.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UWMC opened at $8.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. UWM Holdings Co. Class has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $14.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%.

Several brokerages have commented on UWMC. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Argus began coverage on shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded UWM Holdings Co. Class from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.17.

About UWM Holdings Co. Class

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

