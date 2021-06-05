$2.83 Billion in Sales Expected for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) will announce sales of $2.83 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Xcel Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.95 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.70 billion. Xcel Energy reported sales of $2.59 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Xcel Energy will report full-year sales of $12.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.42 billion to $12.96 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $12.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.38 billion to $13.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Xcel Energy.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 12.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XEL. Barclays upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.43.

In other Xcel Energy news, insider David T. Hudson sold 9,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $683,157.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total value of $842,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,465.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,204 shares of company stock valued at $10,746,275. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 75.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.08. 2,218,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,984,697. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.06. The company has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Xcel Energy has a 52 week low of $57.23 and a 52 week high of $76.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.59%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

