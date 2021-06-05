$2.55 Billion in Sales Expected for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) will report sales of $2.55 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Air Products and Chemicals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.56 billion. Air Products and Chemicals posted sales of $2.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will report full-year sales of $9.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.62 billion to $10.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $10.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.60 billion to $11.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Air Products and Chemicals.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 20.39%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on APD. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $310.00 price target (up from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $302.00 price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. HSBC lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APD traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $304.76. 819,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,081,487. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52-week low of $229.17 and a 52-week high of $327.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $292.13. The firm has a market cap of $67.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

