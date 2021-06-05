$2.23 EPS Expected for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) will announce $2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Accenture’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.30 and the lowest is $2.15. Accenture reported earnings per share of $1.90 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accenture will report full year earnings of $8.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.41 to $8.56. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $9.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.12 to $9.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Accenture.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.05.

In related news, CEO Gianfranco Casati sold 3,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total transaction of $1,052,262.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,418 shares in the company, valued at $8,136,925.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $754,546.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,975,133.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,721,835. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $1,577,735,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,229,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,323,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,453 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,240,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,368,949,000 after purchasing an additional 791,761 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 1,621.1% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 608,206 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $168,016,000 after purchasing an additional 572,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $126,101,000. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $3.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $283.17. 1,146,226 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,893,268. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.40. Accenture has a twelve month low of $194.83 and a twelve month high of $294.50. The firm has a market cap of $180.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.55, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Accenture (ACN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.