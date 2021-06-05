$2.00 Earnings Per Share Expected for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for CVS Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.08. CVS Health reported earnings per share of $2.64 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CVS Health will report full year earnings of $7.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.50 to $7.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.83 to $8.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CVS Health.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.82.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 9,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $796,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,154,548. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 109,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $9,414,334.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,469 shares in the company, valued at $9,414,334. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 707,743 shares of company stock worth $54,520,885. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,562,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,113,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084,131 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,525,542 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,845,058,000 after buying an additional 590,266 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,470,812 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,535,702,000 after acquiring an additional 441,924 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in CVS Health by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,960,473 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,090,100,000 after buying an additional 77,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 39.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,873,108 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,194,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,491,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS traded down $0.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $86.47. 4,606,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,856,453. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.93. CVS Health has a twelve month low of $55.36 and a twelve month high of $90.61. The firm has a market cap of $113.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

