$193.91 Million in Sales Expected for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) will report $193.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for MarketAxess’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $192.26 million to $195.30 million. MarketAxess posted sales of $184.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that MarketAxess will report full-year sales of $783.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $757.27 million to $796.14 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $886.96 million, with estimates ranging from $846.55 million to $925.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MarketAxess.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.06 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.62% and a return on equity of 33.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share.

MKTX has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $513.00 to $483.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $575.00 to $538.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $557.56.

In related news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.80, for a total value of $10,376,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 785,583 shares in the company, valued at $407,560,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 100 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.02, for a total transaction of $46,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,704.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,070 shares of company stock worth $15,418,059. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 25,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,264,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 173,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,825,000 after buying an additional 30,008 shares in the last quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 35,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,225,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at $771,000. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 199.8% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 2,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

MKTX stock opened at $450.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.28 and a beta of 0.38. MarketAxess has a one year low of $431.19 and a one year high of $606.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $486.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.63%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MarketAxess (MKTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.