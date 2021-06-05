19,092 Shares in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Purchased by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NARI. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Inari Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Inari Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Inari Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Inari Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Inari Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $342,000. 48.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Inari Medical news, insider Thomas Tu sold 5,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.32, for a total value of $441,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,777,405.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total value of $2,509,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 920,358 shares in the company, valued at $76,997,150.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,738,206 shares of company stock worth $193,133,700 in the last 90 days. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NARI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Inari Medical from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Inari Medical from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Inari Medical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Inari Medical from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.71.

NASDAQ:NARI opened at $84.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 361.91. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.59 and a 52-week high of $127.42.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $57.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.06 million. Inari Medical had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 10.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 113.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

