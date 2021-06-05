1,868 Shares in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Purchased by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,868 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at $2,525,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Applied Materials by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 829,400 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,807,000 after purchasing an additional 68,125 shares during the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 6,286.7% in the first quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 186,619 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $24,932,000 after buying an additional 183,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 389.4% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,380 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,322,000 after buying an additional 13,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $139.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.15 and a 1-year high of $146.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $133.01. The stock has a market cap of $127.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.58.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total value of $1,979,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.96, for a total transaction of $731,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 206,184 shares of company stock worth $28,549,930 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

