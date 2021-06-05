1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE:GOED) Director Ellery Roberts Acquires 22,200 Shares of Stock

1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE:GOED) Director Ellery Roberts acquired 22,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.24 per share, for a total transaction of $49,728.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,375,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,081,337.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:GOED opened at $2.66 on Friday. 1847 Goedeker Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $17.75. The company has a market capitalization of $16.25 million and a PE ratio of -0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.34.

1847 Goedeker (NYSE:GOED) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($2.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.74 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOED. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in 1847 Goedeker by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new stake in 1847 Goedeker during the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in 1847 Goedeker by 667.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 9,669 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in 1847 Goedeker during the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 1847 Goedeker during the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 1847 Goedeker

1847 Goedeker Inc operates an e-commerce platform for appliances and furniture in the United States. It also sells fitness equipment, plumbing fixtures, televisions, outdoor appliances, and patio furniture, as well as commercial appliances for builder and business clients. The company also provides appliance installation services and old appliance removal services.

