180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) President Daniel B. Wolfe Acquires 2,500 Shares of Stock

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) President Daniel B. Wolfe bought 2,500 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.05 per share, with a total value of $20,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 135,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Daniel B. Wolfe also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 19th, Daniel B. Wolfe bought 2,500 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.10 per share, with a total value of $20,250.00.
180 Degree Capital stock opened at $8.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.58. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a one year low of $4.86 and a one year high of $8.64.
180 Degree Capital Company Profile
180 Degree Capital Corp. is a is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides its services to pooled investment vehicles and pension and profit sharing plans. It also manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. The firm invests in public equity markets. It primarily invests in deep value stocks of small cap companies.
