1,651,989 Shares in BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Acquired by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,651,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,904,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 1.06% of BTRS as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BTRS. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in BTRS during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BTRS during the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BTRS during the first quarter worth approximately $4,451,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BTRS during the first quarter worth approximately $486,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BTRS in the first quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Andrew J. Herning sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,087.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Clare Hart acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.83 per share, for a total transaction of $128,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,931.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,917 shares of company stock worth $124,146 in the last ninety days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BTRS. Guggenheim began coverage on BTRS in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on BTRS from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut BTRS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. William Blair began coverage on BTRS in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on BTRS in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

BTRS stock opened at $15.27 on Friday. BTRS Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $19.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.44.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that BTRS Holdings Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

