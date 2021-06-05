-$16.96 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) will announce ($16.96) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($20.04) to ($14.25). Nabors Industries reported earnings per share of ($14.45) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full year earnings of ($58.77) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($61.43) to ($56.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($45.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($55.65) to ($29.47). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nabors Industries.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($20.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($20.10) by ($0.06). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 29.27% and a negative return on equity of 41.51%. The business had revenue of $461.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.08 million.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $43.90.

Shares of NBR stock opened at $121.13 on Wednesday. Nabors Industries has a 52-week low of $21.66 and a 52-week high of $133.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.87.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 12,483.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 20,000.0% during the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the first quarter worth $210,000. 60.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

