$159.26 Million in Sales Expected for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) This Quarter

Analysts expect RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) to post $159.26 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for RBC Bearings’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $160.40 million and the lowest is $158.02 million. RBC Bearings reported sales of $156.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that RBC Bearings will report full year sales of $675.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $655.80 million to $696.89 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $745.60 million, with estimates ranging from $688.50 million to $811.17 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for RBC Bearings.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $160.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RBC Bearings currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.67.

NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $199.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.25 and a quick ratio of 3.62. RBC Bearings has a 12-month low of $113.40 and a 12-month high of $208.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 55.81 and a beta of 1.37.

In related news, Director Edward Stewart sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.38, for a total transaction of $309,408.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.91, for a total value of $2,362,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in RBC Bearings during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 183.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 99.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RBC Bearings (ROLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.