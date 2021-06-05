$116.72 Million in Sales Expected for NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) This Quarter

Analysts expect that NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) will announce sales of $116.72 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for NBT Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $116.14 million to $117.30 million. NBT Bancorp posted sales of $115.46 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that NBT Bancorp will report full-year sales of $467.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $466.20 million to $469.06 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $472.82 million, with estimates ranging from $472.70 million to $472.94 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NBT Bancorp.

Get NBT Bancorp alerts:

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.18. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $116.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.78 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday.

In related news, insider Matthew K. Durkee sold 7,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $307,678.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,057.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NBTB. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,283,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in NBT Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in NBT Bancorp by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in NBT Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in NBT Bancorp by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. 54.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NBT Bancorp stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $38.66. The stock had a trading volume of 79,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,548. NBT Bancorp has a 1 year low of $26.10 and a 1 year high of $42.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.57%.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

See Also: What is the strike price in options trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NBT Bancorp (NBTB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NBT Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBT Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.