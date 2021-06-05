1&1 Drillisch AG (ETR:DRI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of 1&1 Drillisch AG (ETR:DRI) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €28.12 ($33.08).

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barclays set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of ETR DRI opened at €26.66 ($31.36) on Friday. 1&1 Drillisch has a 12 month low of €17.11 ($20.13) and a 12 month high of €27.12 ($31.91). The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €25.02.

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates through Access and 5G segments. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and wireless services. The company's wireless access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or IPTV.

