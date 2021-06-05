$102.50 Million in Sales Expected for Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) will post $102.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Cactus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $102.00 million to $103.00 million. Cactus posted sales of $66.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cactus will report full-year sales of $415.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $411.00 million to $420.23 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $567.99 million, with estimates ranging from $540.00 million to $607.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cactus.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Cactus had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 9.69%.

WHD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Cactus in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

In related news, CEO Scott Bender sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $1,717,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,137,938.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $176,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,612.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,661,399 shares of company stock valued at $234,269,739 in the last ninety days. 21.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cactus by 1,747.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Cactus in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Cactus by 157.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cactus by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cactus in the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WHD traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $40.69. The stock had a trading volume of 369,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a current ratio of 7.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.22. Cactus has a 1-year low of $16.11 and a 1-year high of $41.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.38 and a beta of 2.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Cactus’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

