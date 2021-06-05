10,000 Shares in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) Purchased by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPXS. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $1,895,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $1,559,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $1,207,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPXS opened at $25.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.39. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares has a 12 month low of $25.32 and a 12 month high of $90.00.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

