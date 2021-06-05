$1.91 Billion in Sales Expected for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) will report $1.91 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Clorox’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.93 billion. The Clorox reported sales of $1.98 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Clorox will report full-year sales of $7.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.43 billion to $7.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $7.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.26 billion to $7.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Clorox.

Get The Clorox alerts:

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 104.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CLX. Atlantic Securities raised The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on The Clorox from $195.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Argus cut their target price on The Clorox from $230.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Clorox from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.94.

Shares of CLX traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $179.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,202,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,231. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.20. The Clorox has a 52-week low of $175.55 and a 52-week high of $239.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $185.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This is a positive change from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. The Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 60.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its holdings in The Clorox by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. raised its stake in The Clorox by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. One Day In July LLC raised its stake in The Clorox by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp raised its stake in The Clorox by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Clorox by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Clorox (CLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.