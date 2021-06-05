$1.91 Billion in Sales Expected for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 5th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) will report $1.91 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Clorox’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.93 billion. The Clorox reported sales of $1.98 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Clorox will report full-year sales of $7.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.43 billion to $7.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $7.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.26 billion to $7.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Clorox.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 104.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CLX. Atlantic Securities raised The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on The Clorox from $195.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Argus cut their target price on The Clorox from $230.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Clorox from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.94.

Shares of CLX traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $179.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,202,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,231. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.20. The Clorox has a 52-week low of $175.55 and a 52-week high of $239.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $185.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This is a positive change from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. The Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 60.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its holdings in The Clorox by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. raised its stake in The Clorox by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. One Day In July LLC raised its stake in The Clorox by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp raised its stake in The Clorox by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Clorox by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Clorox (CLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for The Clorox (NYSE:CLX)

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.