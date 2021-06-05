$1.77 Million in Sales Expected for Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) will post $1.77 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.03 million and the lowest is $1.50 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $37.35 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 95.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $6.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.18 million to $6.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $34.73 million, with estimates ranging from $15.82 million to $57.46 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Agios Pharmaceuticals.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $26.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $28.18. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 161.11% and a negative return on equity of 40.48%.

AGIO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 8th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down from $55.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.83.

Shares of AGIO traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.60. 368,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,104. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $32.47 and a twelve month high of $58.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.66.

In related news, insider Christopher Bowden sold 17,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $970,718.32. Also, insider Carman Alenson sold 991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $53,514.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 171.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Grace Capital grew its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Grace Capital now owns 2,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA (enasidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

