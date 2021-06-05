$1.64 Billion in Sales Expected for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) will report $1.64 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Pool’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.72 billion. Pool posted sales of $1.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pool will report full year sales of $4.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.31 billion to $5.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.55 billion to $5.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Pool.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.27. Pool had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 71.77%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on POOL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Pool in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Pool from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.00.

POOL stock opened at $438.04 on Friday. Pool has a 52-week low of $244.91 and a 52-week high of $449.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $406.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.09 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

In other Pool news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.17, for a total value of $5,164,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 96,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,865,533.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.80, for a total transaction of $773,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,511,655.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,711 shares of company stock worth $21,757,571. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of POOL. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 2,375.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 17,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,906,000 after buying an additional 16,416 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 322,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $120,182,000 after buying an additional 7,195 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,811,000 after buying an additional 7,068 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 92,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,439,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,772,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

