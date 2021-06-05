$1.44 EPS Expected for Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) This Quarter

Analysts expect Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) to post $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Jack in the Box’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.55. Jack in the Box posted earnings of $1.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will report full year earnings of $6.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.15 to $7.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $7.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Jack in the Box.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 19.33%. The business had revenue of $257.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis.

JACK has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Jack in the Box from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $146.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.94.

In other news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.74, for a total transaction of $152,661.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,732,357.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,806,744 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $308,124,000 after purchasing an additional 42,366 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,116,978 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,654,000 after acquiring an additional 128,358 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 5.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 999,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $109,753,000 after acquiring an additional 49,072 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 745,582 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $69,190,000 after acquiring an additional 41,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 177.4% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 597,994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,648,000 after acquiring an additional 382,408 shares during the last quarter. 99.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ JACK opened at $114.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.91. Jack in the Box has a twelve month low of $67.33 and a twelve month high of $124.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from Jack in the Box’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is 37.85%.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jack in the Box (JACK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.