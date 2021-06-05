$0.81 Earnings Per Share Expected for Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.81 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Veritiv’s earnings. Veritiv reported earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 80%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Veritiv will report full year earnings of $4.50 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.30 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Veritiv.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $1.26. Veritiv had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 14.72%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

In other Veritiv news, Director Stephen E. Macadam purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.49 per share, with a total value of $197,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,270 shares in the company, valued at $721,482.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veritiv by 9.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,124,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,360,000 after acquiring an additional 184,713 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Veritiv by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,332,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,687,000 after acquiring an additional 8,115 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Veritiv by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 398,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,290,000 after acquiring an additional 49,344 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Veritiv by 14.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 345,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,713,000 after acquiring an additional 44,415 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Veritiv by 43.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 328,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,987,000 after acquiring an additional 99,300 shares during the period. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRTV stock opened at $64.01 on Wednesday. Veritiv has a one year low of $12.30 and a one year high of $66.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 2.23.

About Veritiv

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The Packaging segment provides custom and standard packaging solutions.

