-$0.75 EPS Expected for Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.75) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Cellectis’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.84) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.60). Cellectis posted earnings per share of ($0.76) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cellectis will report full year earnings of ($2.49) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.35) to ($1.82). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.45) to ($0.91). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cellectis.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.54. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 36.24% and a negative net margin of 200.21%.

CLLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cellectis in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Cellectis in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLLS. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cellectis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Cellectis by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Cellectis by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 773,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,939,000 after buying an additional 113,700 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cellectis in the 4th quarter valued at about $638,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cellectis in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. 33.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLLS stock opened at $14.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 5.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.58. Cellectis has a 52 week low of $14.18 and a 52 week high of $34.71.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

