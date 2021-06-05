$0.74 EPS Expected for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) to announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for First Solar’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.96 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. First Solar reported earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 111.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that First Solar will report full year earnings of $4.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.24 to $4.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $5.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Solar.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.96. First Solar had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $803.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FSLR shares. Bank of America raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of First Solar from $81.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Solar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.76.

In other First Solar news, CTO Raffi Garabedian sold 7,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total value of $540,592.36. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 14,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,269.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $39,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,565.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,093 shares of company stock worth $2,302,503 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at about $287,182,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,907,811 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,301,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,904 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,645,448 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $230,948,000 after purchasing an additional 741,076 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 141.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 804,926 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $79,625,000 after purchasing an additional 470,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 132.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 808,738 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $80,000,000 after purchasing an additional 460,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR traded up $0.47 on Monday, reaching $75.84. 752,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,474,402. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.83. First Solar has a twelve month low of $47.87 and a twelve month high of $112.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.29.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

