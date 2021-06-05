$0.60 EPS Expected for Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.60 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Summit Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.68. Summit Materials posted earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Summit Materials will report full year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.66. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.91. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Summit Materials.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.20. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $398.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Summit Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SUM. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Summit Materials from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Summit Materials from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Summit Materials from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.67.

In other Summit Materials news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $193,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,979 shares in the company, valued at $386,379.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Summit Materials by 973.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 735,944 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,621,000 after buying an additional 667,354 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Summit Materials by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 138,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 43,613 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Summit Materials by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 55,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 13,629 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Materials during the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Summit Materials by 59.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,789 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 33,782 shares during the period.

SUM opened at $34.74 on Wednesday. Summit Materials has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $35.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Summit Materials (SUM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.