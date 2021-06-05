$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Gentex’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.49. Gentex posted earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,150%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Gentex will report full-year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Gentex.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $483.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.37 million. Gentex had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 19.81%. Gentex’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Gentex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.14.

In other news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $194,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,051,570.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Neil Boehm sold 2,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total transaction of $73,209.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,405 shares of company stock valued at $652,506. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNTX. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Gentex by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 559,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Gentex in the 4th quarter worth about $1,023,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Gentex by 100.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,112 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 23,082 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Gentex by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Gentex in the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. 82.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GNTX stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.83. The stock had a trading volume of 859,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,312. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08. Gentex has a 1-year low of $24.69 and a 1-year high of $37.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.30.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

