$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) will report $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Globus Medical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.46. Globus Medical posted earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 528.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globus Medical will report full-year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Globus Medical.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. Globus Medical had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $227.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Globus Medical from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Globus Medical from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.53.

In other news, CEO David M. Demski sold 121,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $8,680,931.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,031.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James R. Tobin sold 25,000 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $1,799,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 295,543 shares of company stock worth $21,171,311. Company insiders own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Globus Medical by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,561,883 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $466,342,000 after purchasing an additional 155,981 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Globus Medical by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,441,759 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $420,132,000 after buying an additional 86,833 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 1.8% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,670,811 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $103,039,000 after buying an additional 29,952 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 41.0% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,520,725 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $93,783,000 after buying an additional 442,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 4.9% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,489,462 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $91,855,000 after acquiring an additional 69,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

GMED stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $71.71. The company had a trading volume of 200,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,333. Globus Medical has a 12 month low of $43.22 and a 12 month high of $75.00. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 60.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.46.

Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

