$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Fidus Investment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.35. Fidus Investment reported earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fidus Investment will report full year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Fidus Investment.

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $23.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.16 million. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 78.86% and a return on equity of 10.19%.

FDUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Fidus Investment from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Fidus Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Fidus Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Fidus Investment from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.07.

NASDAQ:FDUS opened at $17.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.81. The stock has a market cap of $432.83 million, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.95. Fidus Investment has a 1-year low of $8.31 and a 1-year high of $17.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 67,290 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. CAMG Solamere Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidus Investment by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. CAMG Solamere Management LLC now owns 17,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Fidus Investment by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 28,045 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Fidus Investment by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Fidus Investment by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,879 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.18% of the company’s stock.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fidus Investment (FDUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.