$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) will announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CURO Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. CURO Group posted earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CURO Group will report full year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.77. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $4.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CURO Group.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.37. CURO Group had a return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $196.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.20 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CURO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of NYSE CURO opened at $17.71 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.89. CURO Group has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $20.81. The company has a market cap of $737.27 million, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from CURO Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.95%.

In other CURO Group news, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 55,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $839,639.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,181.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Mcknight sold 16,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $270,714.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,959 shares in the company, valued at $560,392.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,548 shares of company stock valued at $1,320,209. 52.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OCO Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of CURO Group during the 1st quarter worth $16,779,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in CURO Group during the 1st quarter worth about $6,517,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 1,536.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 375,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,478,000 after purchasing an additional 352,684 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 289.5% in the 1st quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 370,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 275,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CURO Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,058,000. 32.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance products to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

