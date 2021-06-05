$0.19 EPS Expected for I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) to report earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for I-Mab’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.38. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that I-Mab will report full-year earnings of ($1.79) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.95) to $1.63. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to $2.07. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for I-Mab.

Get I-Mab alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on IMAB. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on I-Mab in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on I-Mab in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on I-Mab in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. I-Mab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.20.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in I-Mab by 6,951.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,929,000 after acquiring an additional 144,871 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in I-Mab by 518.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 52,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 44,059 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in I-Mab by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 856,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,394,000 after acquiring an additional 213,522 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in I-Mab by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,620,000 after acquiring an additional 30,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in I-Mab during the 4th quarter worth about $990,000. 32.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IMAB opened at $78.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.61 and a beta of 0.75. I-Mab has a fifty-two week low of $22.86 and a fifty-two week high of $84.01.

About I-Mab

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel or highly differentiated biologics to treat diseases with unmet medical needs, primarily cancers and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab (TJ202), a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin (TJ101), a long-acting human growth hormone that has completed Phase II clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; and Olamkicept (TJ301), a IL-6 blocker, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune diseases.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on I-Mab (IMAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for I-Mab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I-Mab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.