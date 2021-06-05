$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) will report earnings per share of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for I-Mab’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.00. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that I-Mab will report full-year earnings of ($1.79) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.95) to $1.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to $2.07. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow I-Mab.

Several research analysts have commented on IMAB shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.20.

IMAB stock opened at $78.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.61 and a beta of 0.75. I-Mab has a one year low of $22.86 and a one year high of $84.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in I-Mab during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in I-Mab by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 34,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in I-Mab during the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in I-Mab during the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in I-Mab during the 4th quarter valued at $364,000. 32.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About I-Mab

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel or highly differentiated biologics to treat diseases with unmet medical needs, primarily cancers and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab (TJ202), a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin (TJ101), a long-acting human growth hormone that has completed Phase II clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; and Olamkicept (TJ301), a IL-6 blocker, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune diseases.

