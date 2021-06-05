-$0.11 EPS Expected for electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for electroCore’s earnings. electroCore reported earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that electroCore will report full-year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.41). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.30). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for electroCore.

Get electroCore alerts:

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. electroCore had a negative net margin of 527.89% and a negative return on equity of 83.12%.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of electroCore in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.63.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Errico purchased 31,250 shares of electroCore stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $49,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of electroCore by 20.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 11,529 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of electroCore during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of electroCore during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of electroCore during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of electroCore by 189.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 23,598 shares in the last quarter. 12.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ECOR stock opened at $1.69 on Friday. electroCore has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 4.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.03 million, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.77.

About electroCore

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on electroCore (ECOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for electroCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for electroCore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.