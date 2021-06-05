-$0.10 EPS Expected for Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) to post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sprout Social’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is ($0.09). Sprout Social reported earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprout Social will report full-year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.34). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.17). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sprout Social.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $40.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 million. Sprout Social’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Sprout Social from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.20.

In related news, major shareholder Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.27, for a total transaction of $3,200,580.00. Also, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $80,284.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,297 shares of company stock valued at $10,923,346 over the last 90 days. 14.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Sprout Social during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Sprout Social during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sprout Social during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sprout Social during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

SPT traded up $2.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $70.06. 284,281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,902. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.54. Sprout Social has a 52-week low of $24.55 and a 52-week high of $82.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.73 and a beta of 1.01.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

