Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.48% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Zuora, Inc. provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis. The company’s product portfolio includes Zuora Billing, Zuora RevPro, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Insights and Zuora Collect. Its platform offers Zuora Central. Zuora, Inc. is headquartered in San Mateo, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ZUO. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zuora in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Zuora in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Zuora from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Zuora from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Zuora currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.79.

NYSE ZUO opened at $14.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -23.95 and a beta of 2.16. Zuora has a one year low of $9.15 and a one year high of $17.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.60.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 41.49% and a negative net margin of 23.96%. The company had revenue of $80.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Zuora will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 4,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $66,225.60. Also, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 16,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total value of $245,352.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,763 shares in the company, valued at $541,151.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,168 shares of company stock worth $1,294,807. Company insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZUO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zuora by 167.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,113,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204,096 shares in the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new stake in Zuora in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,753,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Zuora by 55.9% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,927,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,930,000 after buying an additional 1,767,164 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Zuora by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,022,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,102,000 after buying an additional 1,337,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in Zuora in the first quarter worth approximately $17,934,000. 60.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to order-to-revenue operations.

