Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.99 EPS

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.99, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $279.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.85 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 102.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.84) earnings per share.

Shares of ZUMZ stock traded up $2.67 on Friday, reaching $47.21. 37,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,581. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.93. Zumiez has a one year low of $20.88 and a one year high of $49.23.

Get Zumiez alerts:

In other news, insider Chris K. Visser sold 25,227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total transaction of $1,122,096.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas D. Campion sold 190,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total transaction of $8,937,769.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 996,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,874,942.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 253,815 shares of company stock worth $11,763,546 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZUMZ. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Zumiez from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Zumiez from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

About Zumiez

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of March 6, 2021, the company operated 722 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 54 stores in Europe, and 14 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.