Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.470-0.470 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $660 million-$664 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $638.21 million.Zscaler also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to 0.080-0.090 EPS.

ZS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Zscaler from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Zscaler from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Cowen initiated coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on Zscaler from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Securities raised Zscaler from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $209.08.

ZS stock traded up $2.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $186.56. The stock had a trading volume of 40,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,035,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $96.59 and a twelve month high of $230.88. The stock has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a PE ratio of -130.53 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $180.51.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 34.31% and a negative net margin of 35.71%. The company had revenue of $176.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Zscaler’s revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.62, for a total value of $367,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,962.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 8,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total transaction of $1,487,194.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,533 shares in the company, valued at $44,275,414.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,812 shares of company stock worth $13,696,633. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

