Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.560-4.610 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.98 billion-$3.99 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.80 billion.Zoom Video Communications also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.56-4.61 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zoom Video Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $354.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $480.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $417.96.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $321.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $319.29. The company has a market cap of $94.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.78, a P/E/G ratio of 10.01 and a beta of -1.49. Zoom Video Communications has a 1-year low of $196.10 and a 1-year high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $956.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 37.79% and a net margin of 25.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 7,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.45, for a total transaction of $2,659,965.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 219,612 shares in the company, valued at $75,864,965.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 17,792 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.80, for a total value of $5,778,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 224,733 shares of company stock worth $74,116,228 over the last ninety days. 12.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

